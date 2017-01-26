Maintain peace, harmony to make Punjab progressive, prosperous: Parkash Singh Badal on Republic Day

The five time CM saluted all those national heroes, martyrs and several unsung patriots, who made enormous contribution to make our motherland free from the shackles of British imperialism. (PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal today appealed the people to maintain peace, harmony and brotherhood in an endeavour to make the state more progressive and prosperous. Speaking after unfurling the National Flag at 68th Republic Day function at Government College here, the Chief Minister said the Constitution embodies the ethos of country’s sovereign, democratic and socialist character, he said.

The five-time CM said, “I salute all those national heroes, martyrs and several unsung patriots, who made enormous contribution to make our motherland free from the shackles of British imperialism.” Recalling the spirit of patriotism amongst the Punjabis, the 89-year-old leader said they have inherited the ideals of self-sacrifice and patriotism from their great Gurus- Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Teg Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh- who made unparcelled sacrifices to protect the dignity of the mankind and safeguard human rights and religious freedom.

“It is on record that over 80 per cent of supreme sacrifices made by the patriots and freedom fighters during the national freedom struggle belonged to Punjab and made all of us today really proud for this unique feat,” he said.

Paying glowing tributes to national heroes, the Chief Minister eulogised the sacrifices made by great sons-of-the soil- Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh and Lala Lajpat Rai. On the occasion, the Chief Minister took salute during an impressive march past by contingents of Punjab Armed Police, Punjab Police, Punjab Women Police and NCC Cadets led by parade commander DSP Amroj Singh.

Earlier, Badal also inspected the parade along with the local Deputy Commissioner and SSP. The Chief Minister honoured Swarn Singh and Gurdeep Singh, both freedom fighters from village Jhajjon with a shawl and sweets. Badal also gave away prizes and mementos to the respective Platoon Commanders and the school girls, who performed traditional ‘Giddha’ and regaled the audience with their scintillating performance.