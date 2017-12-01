‘Mai aur Barack’: Highlights of last Obama-Modi meet

PM Narendra Modi breaks the protocol and receives Barack Obama and0 Michelle Obama at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Ex-United State President, Barack Obama, is visiting India for the first time since demitting his office. Obama is scheduled to address a leadership summit and a townhall meet. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the town hall, the former US president, in his first visit to India after demitting office in January, will interact with nearly 300 young leaders drawn from various parts of the country. As the ex-POTUS visits New Delhi, here’s a look back on the highlights of his previous meeting with PM Narendra Modi:

2. Obama received a 21-gun salute and a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Obama also inspected the tri-service Guard of Honour. The GoH made headlines as it was led by a woman officer, Wing Commander Pooja Thakur, for the first time.

Pooja Thakur was the first lady officer to lead the Inter-Service Guard of Honour which was inspected by US President Barack Obama at Rashtrapati Bhavan in January 2015.

3. First Lady Michelle Obama’s dress also became a talking point. She descended out of Air Force One printed floral dress and coat by India-born designer Bibhu Mohapatra.

4. In historic feet, New Delhi and Washington DC operationalise the civil nuclear deal.

5. Obama delivered a speech at Townhall. He said, “Every Indian should celebrate the success of Shah Rukh Khan, Mary Kom, Milkha Singh equally.”

6. President Barack Obama became the first US President to visit India twice during office and meet the same counterpart, Narendra Modi on two visits.

7. Obama was also the first US President to be the chief guest at the Republic Day.

8. An eyeball-grabber in last Modi-Obama meet came when the two leaders met at the tea-time. The two leaders stepped out of Hyderabad House for a well-choreographed tête-à-tête. PM Modi was seen pouring tea for President Obama.

Chai pe charcha: Modi and Obama discuss bilateral matters over tea at Hyderabad House in 2015. (Source: NarendraModi.in)

9. Modi said: We have renewed our Defence Framework Agreement. We will deepen our cooperation on maritime security, said Mr. Modi during his statement after the bilateral talks.

10. Obama had made a number of announcements. The highlights of the announcements included $4 billion in loans from US banks, $2 billion in financing for renewable energy projects in India and $1 billion from the Exim Bank of the U.S. for project financing.

President Barack Obama and PM Narendra Modi recording ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show in New Delhi. PTI

11. During Obama’s first time, PM Narendra Modi had addressed the his monthly programme Mann Ki Baat along with former. In a remarkable gesture, Modi referred to US President with his initials ‘Barack’, a number of times. “Some people wonder, what does “Barack” mean? I was searching for the meaning of Barack. In Swahili language, which is spoken in parts of Africa, Barack means, one who is blessed. I believe, along with a name, his family gave him a big gift,” Modi had said.