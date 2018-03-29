Mahindra Bolero goes up in the air in Mumbai; video goes viral – Watch how it happened?

Thankfully, there have not been any injuries reported the incident.

Dramatic visuals were seen at Borivali in Mumbai when a Mahindra Bolero car was tossed in the air like a wafer chip as a sewage pipeline in the area burst open. The entire incident was caught on camera. The video of the incident was posted on YouTube by news agency ANI. The car reportedly was tossed 10 feet above the air through the pressure from the pipeline. After the pipeline burst open sewage water flooded on the street of the suburban region causing massive havoc on the streets making commuter face the real brunt.

The incident happened on Monday night when a 72-inch pipeline burst and dirty sewage water was seen on the streets for several hours reports Hindustan Times. The report further mentions that the incident took place at 1 in the night.

Thankfully, there have not been any injuries reported the incident. The burst pipeline was patched up by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials. The report says that the work was conducted by Tuesday night and by Wednesday morning the water supply was restored.

However, it should be noted that this is not the first such incident when a pipeline has burst open in the city. In 2017, as many as two children were killed when a 72-inch BMC water pipeline burst in Bandra Terminus in Mumbai.