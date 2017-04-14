Mahila Congress district president accuses party’s Delhi chief Ajay Maken of harassment, files complaint

The complaint by Sachdeva accused the party’s Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken of threatening her and to take actions against her after the elections. (PTI)

Raising internal feud within Congress, the party’s District President of Mahila Congress, Rachna Sachdeva today accused Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken, Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza and Congress leader Netta D’Souza of mental harassment and criminal intimidation. As reported by Times Now, Sachdeva filed a complaint against the senior leaders of the party at the Tughlaq road police station.

According to the complaint, the Mahila Congress district president was harassed by the party leaders when he went to meet Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue of ticket distribution for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. In her meeting with the party vice-president, Sachdeva claimed that the tickets for the MCD polls were distributed to relatives of Congress leaders and Gandhi assured action on the issue.

According to the Times Now report, Sachdeva in her complaint mentioned that she had been threatened and mentally harassed by Shobha Oza and Netta D’Souza for raising the matter of ticket distribution befor Rahul Gandhi. The leaders had even asked Sachdeva to apologize and threatened her while she refused to do so.

The complaint by Sachdeva further accused the party’s Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken of threatening her and to take actions against her after the elections. It also mentioned that the Mahila Congress district president received threat calls after Maken warned him. Sachdeva has even forwarded the complaint against the party’s senior leaders to the National Commission for Women.