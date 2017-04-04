Mahesh Sharma meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, says construction of Ramayana Musuem to start soon

Construction of Ramayana Museum will start, says confident Mahesh Sharma. (ANI)

Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cleared 20 acre of land to build Ramayana Museum in Ayodhya, Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma today said that even as Rs 154 crore was sanctioned for the project, it could not start due to the laxity of the previous Samajwadi Party Government. He, however, expressed confidence that the project will start soon.

On March 21, Yogi Adityanath had accepted NDA Government’s proposal to build Ramayana Museum, nearly 15 kms away from the disputed Ram Janmabhumi temple site. The proposal was stalled by the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party Government.

Was discussed;sanctioned Rs154cr but work didn’t start due to laxity of last govt.Confident it’ll start-Union Min M.Sharma on Ramayan museum pic.twitter.com/DYMSm3kNS0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 4, 2017

His move had come on a day when Supreme Court sought an urgent hearing in Ram Mandir dispute.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar had said that such religious issues can be solved through negotiations . The court also offered to mediate to help in an amicable settlement in the dispute. “These are issues of religion and sentiments. These are issues where all the parties can sit together and arrive at a consensual decision to end the dispute. All of you may sit together and hold a cordial meeting,” the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul said.

Welcoming the Supreme Court suggestion, Yogi Adityanath had said that aggrieved parties must sit together to resolve it. “We welcome this and both sides should sit to resolve the differences and find a way out. Whatever cooperation they required from the state government, we will do that,” the chief minister, had told reporters outside the Parliament, while on a day’s visit.

The observation had come after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing of the issue. He had plaeaded that it has been over six years and the matter needed to be heard at the earliest.

Last year, the Union Tourism Minister had visited Ayodhya and identified a site for the Ramayana Museum.

(With inputs from PTI)