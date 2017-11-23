Mahesh Sharma dubs Mayawati as daughter of ‘daulat’, not Dalit; claims Gandhi family not competent enough to run country

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma has dubbed BSP supremo Mayawati as a “daughter of daulat (wealth) and not a Dalit” and claimed that the Gandhi family was not “competent” enough to run the country. (Image: Reuters)

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma has dubbed BSP supremo Mayawati as a “daughter of daulat (wealth) and not a Dalit” and claimed that the Gandhi family was not “competent” enough to run the country. He was speaking at a public rally in Pahasu yesterday in support of BJP candidates in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh local body elections. “The entire Gandhi family did their education in Europe and they are not competent to run the country,” he said.

Taking a swipe at former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, Sharma said, “She is the daughter of ‘daulat’ (wealth) and not a Dalit.” He also alleged that there will be a tug-of-war in the Samajwadi Party (SP) after Mulayam Singh Yadav for succession between his son Akhilesh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav. “After this fight the SP will be finished,” the Union Culture Minister said.