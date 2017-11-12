Mahendar Reddy takes over as in-charge Telangana DGP

To a query, Reddy said “Immediate priority is to define the service delivery standards for three commissionerates in Hyderabad.” (Twitter/Hyderabad Police)

Senior IPS officer M Mahendar Reddy today assumed charge as the in-charge Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana. Telangana government on November 10 appointed Reddy, a 1986 batch IPS officer, as the in-charge DGP. “As the police chief, my responsibility and my first duty is to fulfil the expectations of people in terms of continuing the best traditions of Telangana Police and improve them in terms of service delivery,” Reddy told reporters here. Since the formation of Telangana, the police in the state has taken long strides in terms of service delivery, technology improvements, process improvement and leadership practises, he said. Telangana Police has endeared itself to the people in all aspects through ‘citizen friendly’ initiatives and community partnerships, Reddy added. Reddy, who prior to taking over as the DGP, was Hyderabad Police Commissioner, said, “we would like to translate all the initiatives of Hyderabad City Police across all the police units in the state”.

“We also would like ensure that all the police stations are transformed into citizen friendly units and responsive service delivery units,” he added. “We have a vision to ensure that common people and everybody must have free access to the police services, get good response and get justice for their grievances,” he said. To a query, Reddy said “Immediate priority is to define the service delivery standards for three commissionerates in Hyderabad, all the remaining Police commissionerates in the state and rural police districts and then put in place a framework to achieve these standards over a period of time”.

Earlier, the outgoing DGP Anurag Sharma was accorded a farewell parade at the Telangana police Academy. Hyderabad Police Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) V V Srinivasa Rao took over as the in-charge Hyderabad Police Commissioner.