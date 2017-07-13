Mahe is open defecation-free, says Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (PTI)

Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, has been declared open defecation-free, according to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. She announced this on her Twitter handle today and wrote, “this (achievement) is the outcome of the efforts of the residents of Mahe region and also the Regional Administrator.” She lauded the regional Administrator Manikadeepan and residents of Mahe for making the region first open defecation- free segment in Puducherry. The Territorial administration has already announced that by October 2 this year all the four regions – Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam would emerge as open defecation-free. Mahe has now emerged the first region to establish the record. Swachch Bharath Abhiyan is being implemented in Puducherry and other outlying regions expeditiously. Bedi had been keen about creating a “clean Puducherry and prosperous Puducherry” right from the day she assumed office here in May last year. She has been visiting each Saturday and Sunday various pockets in and around Puducherry to implement the “Swachch Bharath Abhiyan” in association with the municipalities, residents welfare associations and other voluntary organisations although her visits has drawn flak from some political parties. The critics contended that Bedi had been visiting various areas without the knowledge of the legislators concerned.

She, however, stuck to her guns stating that even when invited the elected representatives were not responding. She also paid visits to Karaikal to ensure implementation of the Swachch Abhiyan programme.