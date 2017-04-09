Mahavir Jayanti: President Pranab Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi greet nation on the occasion

Photo for representation only. (Reuters)

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on Sunday, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Twitter. President Mukherjee wrote, “Greetings to all my fellow countrymen in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.” He then further added the philosophies of Lord Mahavir and said, “Bhagwan Mahavira’s philosophy of ahimsa, truth, compassion and non-violence are of increasing relevance in today’s world.” Another tweet by him said, “On this day, let us imbibe his teaching of right faith, right knowledge and right conduct.” President Mukherjee then wrote, “Let us unite and build a society free from violence, terrorism and exploitation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to twitter to greet the nation through his post that saaid, “Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti. We recall the noble teachings of Lord Mahavir, which continue to guide generations.”

President Pranab Mukherjee’s tweets-

Greetings to all my fellow countrymen in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) April 9, 2017

Bhagwan Mahavira’s philosophy of ahimsa, truth, compassion and non-violence are of increasing relevance in today’s world #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) April 9, 2017

On this day, let us imbibe his teaching of right faith, right knowledge and right conduct #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) April 9, 2017

Let us unite and build a society free from violence, terrorism and exploitation #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) April 9, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet-

Greetings on Mahavir Jayanti. We recall the noble teachings of Lord Mahavir, which continue to guide generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2017

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Textile minister Smriti Irani also greeted the nation today. While Arun Jaitley wrote, “Wishing peace & happiness to everyone on #MahavirJayanti”; Smriti Irani writes, “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. His preaching of non-violence & compassion remains an inspiration for us.”

Wishing peace & happiness to everyone on #MahavirJayanti pic.twitter.com/oT17QPy9DM — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 9, 2017

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu says, “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lord Mahavir Jayanti. Let us follow the path of peace and humanity shown by him!” according to his twitter post.

Born in 599 BC to a royal family, lord Mahavira was the 24th and last Jain Tirthankara (spiritual leader) who at the young age of 30, left his home in the search of spiritual awakening.