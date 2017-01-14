Mahatma Gandhi Khadi row: Tarun Gogoi states PM Modi’s picture on Khadi Calendar ‘most ridiculous’

Tarun Gogoi stated that the divisive policy is contrary to the ideas and principle of Mahatma Gandhi. (PTI)

As heated controversies continue, following the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s picture from the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) calendar and diary, replacing it with the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, today slammed PM Modi, stating that the picture of Modi in the ligt of Ghandiji from the Khadi Udyog Calendar is ‘most ridiculous’. Citing that Modi was a RSS propagator of Hindutva and someone whom former BJP leader and Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee had advised to follow ‘Raj Dharma’, the senior Congress leader stated that the divisive policy is contrary to the ideas and principle of Mahatma Gandhi.

Criticizing the KVIC move, over a series of tweet, Gogoi said, “Depicting Modi in the light of Mahatma Gandhi Ji from Khadi Udyog Calendar is most ridiculous & to a person who was a RSS propagator of Hindutva, a person to whom A.B Vajpayee advised him to follow Raj Dharma, killing of minorities in 2002.Divisive philosophy contrary to the ideals & principle of Mahatma Gandhi.It is nothing but an attempt to hoodwink the people for his narrow political gain.”

Also Read:



Also slamming the new picture of Modi replacing Mahatma Ganhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, yesterday, slammed the Prime Minister, all over again. Criticizing the KVIC move, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, who had been at loggerheads with PM Modi since the implementation of the demonetisation policy, questioned that while Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of Nation, what is PM Modi.

In a major shock to many, the Mahatma Gandhi’s picture weaving the khadi on a charkha, has been replaced by PM Modi’s picture in a similar classic pose as that of the Father of Nation.