Mahatma Gandhi Khadi row: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav slams PM Modi over Khadi calendar fiasco

In his latest tweet Tejashwi Yadav has mentioned that he will not be surprised even if Narendra Modi replaces Mahatma Gandh’s picture from currency notes. (Source: PTI)

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has taken to Twitter and share his disagreement over the entire Mahatma Gandhi’s removal from Khadi Calendar row. In his latest tweet he has mentioned that he will not be surprised even if Narendra Modi replaces Mahatma Gandh’s picture from currency notes, in order to put fourth his name in every household of the country.

Not just the son, but father and former CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav too expressed his anger towards the move and said its an insult to Father of Nation. He tweeted: “Hey Ram! Total insult to Father of Nation by PM..RSS gang killed Gandhi Ji & now hell bent on usurping & killing his ideology & thoughts.”

Following the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s picture from the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) calendar and diary, replacing it with the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many political parties have shared their grief and anger on the same. Earlier today, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi slammed PM Modi, mentioning that the picture of PM Modi in the light of Gandiji from the Khadi Udyog Calendar is ‘most ridiculous’. Citing that Modi was a RSS propagator of Hindutva and someone whom former BJP leader and Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee had advised to follow ‘Raj Dharma’, the senior Congress leader stated that the divisive policy is contrary to the ideas and principle of Mahatma Gandhi.

Even the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, yesterday, slammed the Prime Minister, all over again. Criticizing the KVIC move, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo questioned that while Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of Nation, what is PM Modi.

In a recent development, Mahatma Gandhi’s picture weaving khadi on a simple charkha, wearing his trademark cloth has been replaced by Prime Minister Modi’s picture in the same classic pose as that of the former in the KVIC diary and calendar.