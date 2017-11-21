Maharastra CM Devendra Fadnavis unveils logo for Orange Festival 2017

(Source: PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today unveiled the logo of upcoming Orange Festival 2017, to be held in Nagpur next month. Under the aegis of the event, the government will bring together various stake-holders in the fruit processing industry. The festival will be held between December 16 and 18 in Nagpur, popularly known as Orange City. The event is organised by the Orange Growers Association of India, a body of fruit cultivators in Vidarbha region. “Nagpur oranges are world famous and we would like to see them getting exported and fetching higher returns. Jain Irrigation and Coca Cola India have tied up for developing higher juice producing oranges,” an official release quoted the Chief Minister as saying. The state government also asked to include the names of beneficiaries in rural housing schemes of the state by December 2017.