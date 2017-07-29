Maharashtra university vice chancellor Raviprakash G Dani shown the door for not being a citizen of India

The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of universities in the state Ch Vidyasagar Rao today terminated the services of Dr Raviprakash G Dani as Vice Chancellor of Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola with immediate effect on the grounds of his not being a citizen of India. (Source: PTI)

The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of universities in the state Ch Vidyasagar Rao today terminated the services of Dr Raviprakash G Dani as Vice Chancellor of Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola with immediate effect on the grounds of his not being a citizen of India. “The decision to remove Dr Dani from the post of Vice Chancellor was taken after obtaining the opinion of the Law and Judiciary Department of the State Government, the Advocate General of Maharashtra and the Ministry of External Affairs,” a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. Dani was appointed as the vice-chancellor for a five-year period in August 2012. He was then serving at the Texas Tech University in USA and had succeeded Dr V M Mayande whose term as VC ended in July 2012.

Meanwhile, amid indications that University of Mumbai may miss the July 31 deadline set by the Governor to declare examination results, state education minister Vinod Tawde met Rao at Raj Bhavan today and discussed the issue with him. The meeting came a day after legislators from both Houses seeking vice-chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh’s dismissal over the delay in exam results. Tawde had informed the legislature yesterday that he will meet Rao, who is also MU’s chancellor, and convey the House sentiments.