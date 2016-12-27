Maharashtra to form new ministry aimed at the welfare of OBCs, SBCs, VJNTs

According to an official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), following a cabinet meeting presided by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the proposal got approval from the state. (PTI)

In a new initiative to facilitate the backward classes in the state, the Maharashtra government had, today announced that it will be creating a new ministry for the welfare of Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) OBCs and other Special Backward Classes. According to an official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), following a cabinet meeting presided by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the proposal got approval from the state government.

Recently the Chief Minister, announcing the formation of the separate ministry for the OBCs, had stated that the ministry would be headed by an independent minister.

In another decision, the cabinet sanctioned dissolution of the Nagpur Improvement Trust. The cabinet also approved hike in the grant provided for Ramai and Shabri Awaas Gharkul Yojana. It was also decided that State Agriculture Corporation land will be available for allocation to those affected by notified projects as compensation.

Government will provide financial assistance to Ramdas Athavale backward cotton producers co-operative cotton mill in Digras. A committee headed by the textile minister will be formed to discuss approvals to cotton mills in the revised textile policy.

Cabinet also decided to grant extension to individuals, companies and institutions who have been given government land on lease or ownership for carrying out constructions.

