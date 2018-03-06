Maharashtra shamed: Unidentified group kills man, gang-rapes his girlfriend

Case being registered in connection with the case in which a man was shot dead and his friend allegedly gang-raped by unidentified persons in Titwala

In a shocking incident which took place in Thane’s Nalimbi village on Monday night, a man was shot dead and his girlfriend was allegedly gang-raped by an unidentified group. As per media reports, few men approached Ganesh Dinkar and his girlfriend when they were returning home. The group demanded money from the couple. However, when the couple denied, the men pointed a gun at Ganesh. The men then allegedly attempted to rape Ganesh’s girlfriend and when he resisted, the accused men shot him and gang-raped his girlfriend. As per reports, the group fled from the site leaving the victim and the dead body of Ganesh after committing the horrific incident.

A police complaint has been filed against an unidentified group in the Titwala police station. Commenting on the incident, Titwala police officer Yogesh Gurav told ANI that the men chased the couple on a bike and demanded money. Later on, after killing Ganesh, they dragged his girlfriend to a solitary spot and then gang-raped him, he said. Since the incident took place at an isolated spot, there are no eye-witnesses to the incident. The police have launched a hunt for the accused men.

Notably, this is not the first instance of its kind. A few months back, a group of assailants gangraped an 11-year-old girl keeping her mother and brother at gunpoint. The accused were later caught by the police and were booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Indian Penal Code.