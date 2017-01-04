Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee to set up state-level panels to sensitise people on note ban ill-effects

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee to set up state-level panels to sensitise people on ill-effects of note ban. (Reuters)

As part of Opposition Congress’ strategy to highlight the adverse impact of demonetisation, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has set up state level committees to organise agitations and create awareness among people about failure of the Narendra Modi government on this front.

A statement by MPCC alleged that demonetisation was the biggest scam. Congress wanted to convert the hardships faced by the citizens into a peoples’ movement against the Centre.

“The party wants to reach out to the people, hold a dialogue with them and create awareness about the ill effects of demonetisation,” the statement added.

The state level campaign committee will be headed by state unit chief Ashok Chavan with members including former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Narayan Rane, Sushilkumar Shinde, senior leader Gurudas Kamat and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil among others.

The state level campaign committee will be headed by Sushilkumar Shinde, and members which include senior leaders have been given charge of various districts and divisions.

The party has planned a “ghanta naad” in all districts and taluka places on January 8.