Maharashtra police solves 25 murder cases of last two years in three months

In a laudable effort by Maharashtra police, as many as 25 unsolved murder cases of 2015 and 2016 have been solved in the last three months. Taking note of the pile of pending cases, Maharashtra additional directorate general of police (law and order) Bipin Bihari and state police chief Satish Mathur initiated an exercise, in which district superintendents and commissioners were asked to revisit these cases registered in last two years. Initially, they asked to concentrate on the cases of body offences first, which had 299 murder cases. After solving these cases, the state police will be asked to look into other major cases, reported The Indian Express.

A brainchild behind the exercise, Bihari said that they have asked all district superintendents and commissioners to draw a list of undetected cases of body offences such as murder, rape and abduction of last two years and ask their staff to revisit them. The officials have also asked them to take help of scientific devices to pick up the right lead and crack the case. According to the report, in a 2016 murder case that was reopened recently, the Aurangabad police summoned the husband for questioning and subjected him to a lie-detector test. During the test, it was revealed that the husband had killed his wife as he was in love with another woman and his wife was against the relationship.

Looking at the advantage of the lie-detector test in solving cases, the DG office has asked all its units to make use of the expertise of the recently-sanctioned mobile forensic units in providing scientific aide to the cases, said Bihari.

The Inspectors General have also been asked to closely monitor the progress in each case and update regularly, said the report. For this, the DG office is also conducting video conferencing in which the officers discuss the progress in each case and provide guidance wherever needed.