Maharashtra municipal election results: BJP wins 6 out of 10 local bodies

The BJP won 50 posts out of the total 123 councillors, in the fray in seven municipal councils, the Maharashtra BJP president said.

Continuing with its political victory march in the state of Maharashtra, the BJP claimed to have won six out of ten municipal councils or Nagar Panchayats in the state of Maharashtra. The PM Narendra Modi led party, with this win, has now got the maximum number of councillors elected. Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve hailed his party’s victory and said the BJP has won the chairperson’s post at five places. In a statement to the press, Danve said, “As per the results declared for the seven municipal councils/Nagar Panchayats today, the BJP has won the chairperson’s post at five places at Aurangabad, Nanded, Kolhapur, Dhule and Gondia.” The BJP won 50 posts out of the total 123 councillors, in the fray in seven municipal councils, the Maharashtra BJP president said. Danve further claimed that the BJP won the chairperson’s post in Trimbakeshwar. In the results of three municipal councils declared on Monday, there were 55 seats up for grabs, out of which the BJP won 25.

Danve added, “Therefore, as per the results for the first two phases, the BJP has won six out of ten municipal councils and 75 posts of councillors,” Attributing it to the developmental works carried out by the BJP, he said, “People have once again voted for development works under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Fadnavis-led government has started disbursing the loan waiver amount that had been declared for farmers.” The last phase of the polls is scheduled on December.

Meanwhile, in a big jolt to BJP ally in the state, Shiv Sena, today threatened to quit power and walk out of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Maharashtra government within one year. For quite some time there has been a bitter relation between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. From the party calling Rahul Gandhi fit for the post of prime minister to slamming the demonetisation move, the war of words continued from the Sena side. Addressing a rally in Ahmednagar district, 240 kms from here, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said that after quitting, the Sena will come back to power on its own strength. “Once that is done (the decision on quitting power is taken), all of you have to work together to bring about a change, ” he added. Launching a veiled attack on the BJP, Aaditya Thackeray indicated that issues pertaining to education remain unresolved till date and said that students keep meeting him with their demands.