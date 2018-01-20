Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil apologises to BJP workers for comment

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil has issued a written apology to BJP workers for his comment that it has become difficult to find people with “high character” for important posts. (Image: IE)

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil has issued a written apology to BJP workers for his comment that it has become difficult to find people with “high character” for important posts. Patil, a member of the BJP, said the comment was not directed at party workers and indicated it was general in nature. Speaking at a conclave of teachers at Majalgaon in Beed district on December 25, the revenue minister had said it has become difficult to find people of “high character” for various important posts. The remark was construed as being against BJP workers aspiring for various posts in the organisation and caused resentment in the party rank and file. “I did not mean to hurt the sentiments of party workers. If there is any misunderstanding, I tender an apology,” Patil said.

The Cabinet minister, in his apology letter said, the country is progressing fast and new employment opportunities are being created. “Now, the true test is about character building. It has become difficult to find people of high character for important posts. It is the duty of teachers to create people of high character and integrity,” he said. The letter is published in the latest edition of “Manogat”, a fortnightly magazine of the state BJP.