Maharashtra loan waiver scheme: Amount missing from some certificates

While the BJP-led Maharashtra government today released Rs 4,000 crore under the first phase of its Rs 34,000 crore farm loan waiver scheme, some farmers have got certificates which do not mention the amount waived. Most certificates issued today mention the amount of farm loan that is being waived. But local news channels reported some cases where the amount is missing. Dhondiba Laxman Patil and Santan Dumin Fernandes, farmers from Mugali village in Chandgad tehsil of Kolhapur district, have received certificates which don’t mention the amount waived. State officials were not available for comment on this lapse. The government had organised functions in every district today to distribute waiver certificates to farmers. Ajit Navale, a leader of farmers’ agitation which led to the government conceding the demand of loan waiver, criticised the decision to implement the scheme in phases.

“With a few farmers getting benefit of the loan waiver, it gives hope to others that they too would get the benefit, and such farmers then become reluctant to confront the government (over delay)….this is a well-planned strategy,” Navale said.