Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2017 Results phase 2: BJP wins 1,311 seats, beats Congress

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2017 Results phase 2: The results for the second phase of Maharashtra panchayat elections were declared on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 1311 seats, while the Congress bagged 312 seats. At third, stood the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with 297 seats and the Shiv Sena captured 295 seats while others got 453 seats. As many as 7,576 Gram Panchayats (GPs), spread over 34 districts in Maharashtra, went to polls in two phases on October 7 and 14. In the second phase, 3,692-gram panchayats which have been spread over 16 districts went to polls last Saturday, as per the report by India.com. The State Election Commission started the counting of votes on Monday morning.

Gram Panchayats in Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad revenue divisions were covered in the first phase, while in the the second phase, Gram Panchayats in Konkan, Pune and Nagpur divisions were covered. In the first phase on October 7, 3884-gram panchayats went to polls. Of these, election results of 2,974 bodies were declared on Monday (October 9). Earlier on Tuesday, after Bharatiya Janata Party’s impressive win in first phase of Gram Panchayat polls across the state, PM Narendra Modi had expressed gratitude towards people of Maharashtra and tweeted, “I thank people of Maharashtra for the impressive win of BJP in Gram Panchayat polls across the state. I congratulate Maharashtra BJP, Devendra Fadnavis and Raosaheb Patil Danve for the impressive performance in Gram Panchayat polls across the state.”

This time too PM Modi responded and called the BJP win a great result.

Great result in Phase 2 of the Gram Panchayat polls! Thank you Maharashtra. The continued faith in BJP inspires us to work even harder. http://t.co/qKnSbPbTdr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2017

The BJP won around 50 per cent of the gram panchayats in the first phase, the Congress came at second, followed by Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The BJP had on October 9 won 1,457 rural bodies, the Congress got 301, the Shiv Sena won 222, and the NCP won 194 spanning across Vidarbha, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and western Maharashtra. Elections for 3,131 gram panchayats across 16 districts were held on October 7 and 79 per cent votes were polled.