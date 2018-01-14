Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao hosts dinner for President Ram Nath Kovind

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao hosted dinner in honour of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhavan here tonight. (Image: IE)

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao hosted dinner in honour of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhavan here tonight. President’s wife Savita Kovind, governor’s wife Ch Vinodha, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the dinner meeting. Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Haribhau Bagade, Maharashtra ministers Vinod Tawde, Ram Shinde and Jaykumar Rawal were also present on the occasion.

Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Vijaya Tahilramani, Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant, industry leaders Rajashree Birla, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Jain and others were present, a Raj Bhavan statement said. Kovind arrived here today on a two-day visit to Maharashtra. He was welcomed at the city airport by Fadnavis in the afternoon.