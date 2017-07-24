Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao asks Mumbai University to stick to July 31 deadline

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of University of Mumbai Ch Vidyasagar Rao today asked Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh to expedite the work of assessment of answer papers so that all the results could be declared by the July 31 deadline. (IE)

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of University of Mumbai Ch Vidyasagar Rao today asked Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh to expedite the work of assessment of answer papers so that all the results could be declared by the July 31 deadline. “Observing that any delay in the declaration of results would affect the future career of students and cause serious unrest in their minds, the Governor asked the Vice Chancellor to augment the system in all possible ways for declaring the results in time,” a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. The Governor asked the Vice Chancellor to make all out efforts and motivate teachers to achieve the timely declaration of results and asked him to address all the issues in this regard, the spokesperson said in a statement here.

“The Governor appreciated the efforts of the teachers for rising up to the occasion and working hard to declare the results before the scheduled date,” he said. Rao reviewed the progress of assessment of answer papers and declaration of results at Raj Bhavan today. This was the second review meeting conducted by the Governor. The first meeting was held on July 4.

Deshmukh presented a ‘Status Report’ of the On-Screen Marking System of evaluation of all the examinations and explained about the steps being taken by the University to declare the results within the given deadline. The VC informed the Governor that declaration of 4-days of non instruction for teachers will enable them to devote full time for assessment work, resulting in speedy completion of assessment. Additional Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte asked the Vice Chancellor to ensure that students going for higher education programmes especially B.Ed., Law and MBA courses do not miss their opportunities because of the delay in declaration of results.