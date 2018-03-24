Maharashtra government’s counter on BJP leader Eknath Khadse’s claim: 3.19 lakh tablets used, not rats killed

Khadse had told the Vidhan Sabha that there was something rotten which needed a thorough investigation. (Source: IE)

The Maharashtra government, on Friday, encountered the claims by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse that a company could have killed 3.19 lakh rats in the state secretariat in seven days by saying that the contract given to the company had specified the number of tablets used and not the number of rats killed. As per the details provided by the government, the contract was given to a private company, Vinayak Mazoor Cooperative Society and asked it to provide 3,19,400 tablets to kill rats for which it was paid Rs 4,79,100.

The government, however, could not furnish details on the effectiveness of the tablets in killing the rats or provide numbers of how many rats had been killed in Mantralaya after the tablets were used. The PWD has also released the pest control work order following the allegations by Khadse.

“The PWD had issued two tenders on May 3, 2016. The work order was given to Vinayak Mazoor Cooperative Society,” it read, according to a report by The Indian Express. The order also mentioned that 3,19,400 tablets were to be procured to kill rats.

Meanwhile, a senior bureaucrat, explaining the situation said that it appears that there was a goof-up. “The number 3,19,400 was for tablets to kill rats and not statistics of how many rats were killed,” he said while adding that there was no data to ascertain the impact of the tablets.

Earlier, a former minister, Khadse had told the Vidhan Sabha that there was something rotten which needed a thorough investigation to get to the rats playing hide and seek in government’s headquarters at Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

“A company which was given the award for killing rats has claimed it killed 3,19,400 rats within seven days in Mantralaya,” he said. Raising more questions, he said, “Can there be so many rats in Mantralaya? And would it be ever possible to execute such an exercise within seven days,” he had said.