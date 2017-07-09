Maharashtra government issues advisory to farmers to postpone sowing schedule

The rainfall data revealed that normal rainfall from July 1 to 9 for Konkan division is 1164.7 mm as against actual rainfall of 217.1 mm. It means Konkan division has received only 18.6 per cent rainfall. (PTI)

Faced with deficit rainfall in the month of July, the Maharashtra government today issued an advisory asking farmers to postpone their sowing schedule. “So far sowing up to 35-40 per cent of the total cultivable area has been reported in the state. But the break in the monsoon has made conditions unfavourable for sowing in the whole last week. “The state government has sent text messages to farmers asking them to delay their sowing plans till next advisory is issued,” Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Though the state government has issued the advisory today, the rainfall data of the state agriculture department stated that except for Amravati and Nagpur division — remaining four divisions have received good rainfall in June, while the figures of July are on a lower side. The rainfall data revealed that normal rainfall from July 1 to 9 for Konkan division is 1164.7 mm as against actual rainfall of 217.1 mm. It means Konkan division has received only 18.6 per cent rainfall.

Similarly, the Nashik division has received rainfall of 38.5 mm (16.3 per cent) Pune 49.1 mm (14.9 per cent), Aurangabad 9.6 mm (4.8 per cent), Amravati 20.4 mm (7.8 per cent) and Nagpur 54.2 mm (13.1 per cent).

“It clearly shows that the rainfall in July in the state is still very low and state needs more showers. The central part of Maharashtra — is more fertile hence we need more showers there than in Konkan or eastern Vidarbha,” said a senior officer from state agriculture ministry.