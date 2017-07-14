Maharashtra government extends date to disburse Rs 10K financial assistance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Source: IE)

The Maharashtra government today extended its scheme to disburse Rs 10,000 as financial assistance to needy farmers till August 31. The Devendra Fadnavis government had on June 13 announced Rs 10,000 as interim assistance to farmers for purchase of seeds and fertilizers. The decision was aimed at pacifying farmers, who were demanding a loan waiver over non-payment of their outstanding loans. The deadline of the scheme was fixed at July 15. However, today the state government came out with a GR extending the deadline till August 31.

“The state government has asked farmers to submit bank account details, Aadhar number, land ownership document (7/12 extracts) and an affidavit stating that the information given by the farmer was true and in case it was not correct then the state government can take back the extended benefit. “Very few farmers approached banks for such help as they found the conditions to be harsh and complicated,” said a senior officer from the cooperation department of the state government.

Cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh told PTI “The cooperation department has not yet received any detailed information on how many farmers have actually received Rs 10,000 as financial assistance. “The amount is an advance payment of crop loan, which the farmers would get later through routine procedure. As per my estimation not more than 15 lakh farmers would apply for it.” “The farmers having their own irrigation facilities have largely stayed away from this scheme,” Deshmukh said.