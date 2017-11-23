Maharashtra Government examining proposal to increase size of SRA flats

(Source: PTI)

The Maharashtra government has decided to consider whether slum dwellers can be given bigger flats under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss issues related to the SRA, it was decided to examine whether the area of flats can be increased to 300 sq ft. Minister of State (Housing) Ravindra Waikar, who attended the meeting, said his party, the Shiv Sena, has been demanding that slum dwellers should get bigger flats under the SRA rehabilitation schemes. Currently, they get 269 sq ft houses. “We have demanded that the area be increased, and Fadnavis was positive about it,” said Waikar. Officials present at the meeting said that Fadnavis also reviewed pending SRA projects and said the SRA department must take action against the developers who have not completed projects in time, leaving slum dwellers in the lurch. “A decision to amend the current SRA Act to ensure faster approvals and completion of projects was also taken in the meeting,” said an official.