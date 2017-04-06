Maharashtra Government clears draft bill on Journalists protection Act

The targeted killings which included bomb attacks, murders, crossfire incidents, were reported from 23 countries across the globe. (Reuters)

In a significance development for the safety of journalists in the state, the Maharashtra Government today gave its nod for the draft bill for the same. In the meeting today, the cabinet cleared the draft bill on Journalists protection Act. The development has come on a day when a freelance journalist was attacked with rod injuring her, following which she has been injured in the national capital. She has been admitted to the hospital after the attack.

The act once passed will be of great help for journalists, who are often beaten up or even killed while they follow a story.

Last year, at least 122 122 journalists and media professionals were killed across the world. Of them, 93 lost their lives because of targeted killings and others in accidents or natural disasters. During the same year, India saw death of five journalists and was eighth in the list which was topped by Iraq, a report said.

The targeted killings which included bomb attacks, murders, crossfire incidents, were reported from 23 countries across the globe, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) had said in its annual report.

The IFJ said that the number fall from 112 targeted killings in 2015, while Iraq continued to have the largest number of journalists killings with 15, ahead of Afghanistan (13) and Mexico (11).

These countries were followed by Yemen (8), Guatemala (6), Syria (6), India and Pakistan (5 each), as per statistics published by the largest global federation of journalists’ trade unions.

(With inputs from PTI)