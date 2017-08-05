Maharashtra government cleared 13 new colleges despite official red flag

Fadnavis declined to comment on the RTI findings.(PTI)

The proposal for thirteen colleges in Maharashtra was rejected by the technical education department because these institutions had failed to abide by the eligibility standards under certain norms. Last year the Maharashtra government using their discretionary powers approved these colleges besides them being ineligible in some standards. According to the Indian Express report, the colleges have some big names associated with them. One of the colleges belong to a trust which is run by the wife of former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve who is now the state President of BJP. Two other colleges belong to an education society chaired by BJP Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore and Ramesh Singh Thakur.

According to the technical education department who inspected the colleges under Danve’s wife at Bhokardan in Jalna district in the Marathwada region said that the area required to run a new college was inadequate and they even lacked the permission to make any construction on an agricultural land. Besides, they even lacked basic facilities of drainage and drinking water. Despite their shortcomings, Education Minister Vinod Tawde granted approval for these colleges citing the educational backwardness of these areas as a reason. According to the rules, a college must not be built on an area meant for agricultural purpose and hold a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakhs. Besides, it should also have structural permits and infrastructural facilities required.

An official told that till 2014 only three colleges were approved in five years and 49 new colleges were granted approval last year using discretionary power. Even the deadline for approval was extended. The Indian Express further reported that 13 of the approved colleges were granted permission by CM Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Tawde using discretionary powers vested on government. Fadnavis declined to comment on the RTI findings while Tawde came up with the explanation that these colleges were approved to benefit areas lacking educational institutions.