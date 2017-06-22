Maharashtra farmers protest LIVE updates: Violence erupts, vehicles set on fire in Kalyan, Thane Badlapur highway

According to ANI, farmers protest turned violent on Thane-Badlapur highway too; protesting farmers say their land is being acquired by MoD. (ANI photo)

Several incidents of violence and arson were reported from Maharashtra after angry farmers took to streets to protest against the Devendra Fadnavis led Maharashtra government. The farmers are protesting against the state government saying that their land is being acquired by the government for airport. Earlier, Rs 30,000 crore of farm loans were waived off in Maharashtra amidst large-scale protests. According to ANI, farmers protest turned violent on Thane-Badlapur highway too; protesting farmers say their land is being acquired by MoD. Earlier, the BJP-led government in Maharashtra had backed down on Sunday and agreed in principle to a loan waiver for all sections of farmers. The criteria will be fixed by a committee of officials and agriculturists. Farmers had been agitating for the past 10 days and finally, the loans were waived off.

11:33 AM 36000-40,000 farmers have committed suicide in last 3 years. Calling loan waiver fashionable is a disrespect to our ‘anndaata’: S.Yechury, CPI(M) said amid growing protests in Maharashtra

11:12 AM Protesting farmers clashed with police at highway in Maharashtra’s Thane district, several cops were injured, according to NDTV.

#Visuals from Thane-Badlapur highway where farmers protest turned violent, farmers say their land is being acquired by MoD. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/X5TgogeoMU — ANI (@ANI_news) June 22, 2017

11:00 AM Thane farmer protest: Additional forces sent to the spot including riot control vehicles, according to news agency ANI

10:45 AM Farmers protest turns violent on Thane-Badlapur highway, protesting farmers say their land is being acquired by MoD, reports ANI