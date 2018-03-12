Maharashtra farmers’ protest Live updates: Over 40,000 reach Mumbai’s Azad Maidan; CM Devendra Fadnavis invites leaders for talks

Maharashtra farmers’ protest Live updates: The farmers led by All India Kisan Sabha have threatened to gherao the Assembly in Mumbai on Monday.

Maharashtra farmers’ protest Live updates: Nearly 50,000 farmers from m tribal-dominated talukas in Nashik, Thane and Palghar of Maharashtra have reached Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan. They have walked over 160 km and were demanding a loan waiver free of any conditions, implementation of the Forest Rights Act. Apart from this, they want fixed remunerative prices for agri produce and implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. The farmers led by All India Kisan Sabha have threatened to gherao the Assembly on Monday.

It has been learnt that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has invited a farmerleaders for talks on Monday afternoon. A political slugfest has already erupted over the issue. MNS, Shiv Sena and Congress have extended support to farmers. Last year, Maharashtra government had waived off farmers’ loan.

Track Live Updates Maharashtra farmers’ protest in Mumbai

9:10 AM: Farmers are demanding implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA). However, reports say Maharashtra has shown tremendous performance on implementation of the FRA. The FRA seeks to accord rights to forest-dwelling communities including Individual Forest Rights’ and Community Forest Rights

8:53 AM: WATCH- Farmers from across Maharashtra have gathered Mumbai’s Azad Maidan

#WATCH: Visuals from Mumbai’s Azad Maidan where members of All India Kisan Sabha have gathered to protest. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/3GgN6UMVPB — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

8:48 AM: Meanwhile, farmers’ protest is set to rock the Maharashtra Assembly as Shiv Sena is likely to disrupt the house today

8:45 AM: Farmers led by All India Kisan Sabha are likely to stage protest outside assembly in Mumbai. Doctors are visiting Azad Maidan to check health condition of the farmers.