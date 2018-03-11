Maharashtra farmers’ march updates: Over 30,000 peasants turn up the heat on Devendra Fadnavis govt

Maharashtra farmers’ march updates: CPI(M) led protest gets support from MNS, Shiv Sena

Demanding waiver of all farm loans and implementation of Swaminathan Commission report, the long protest march of farmers’ that started from Nashik on Tuesday reached Mumbai outskirts on Sunday. The number of peasants participating in the march has swelled up from nearly 12,000 to over 30,000.

With the speculation of more farmers joining in the protest, the Mumbai police have made wide traffic arrangements in order to take care of the law and order situation as the agitating farmers are likely to troop into south Mumbai and gherao the Vidhan Bhavan to press for their demands on Monday. The march led by All India Kisan Sabha (farmer wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist)) has received support from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena as well.

All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Ajit Navale is said to have organized the march. While speaking to PTI, Navale said senior Shiv Sena leader and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde met the protesting long-march leaders when the march entered Thane on Saturday. The march is already causing traffic snarls on roads connecting Thane and Mumbai to Nashik and with the HSC, SSC, CBSE (Class X as well as XII), ICSE and ISC exams being underway, the Mumbai police have closed few routes for heavy vehicles and load carrying vehicles. They have also released a list of alternative routes for the vehicles during the long protest march.

Traffic arrangements during the Long March tomorrow #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/GVYJGkVa79 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 10, 2018

As per media reports, the list of demands from the Devendra Fadnavis led Maharashtra government by the protesting peasants include – a change in the plan to link rivers in Nashik, Thane, and Palghar to safeguard tribal lands from submerging, implementation of Forest Rights Act, shift in land-acquisition policy for projects like high-speed rail and superhighways, an increase in pension schemes for poor peasants and farm workers, compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for losses due to bollworm and pest attacks and rehauling of public distribution system. Reportedly, the protest march is expected to enter Mumbai at 10 am through Anandnagar toll plaza in Mulund. Notably, farmers have insisted they will reach the state assembly and stage a protest there in a peaceful manner.

This isn’t the first instance when farmers’ of the state have held a long march in resentment. Earlier, in June 2017, similar protests had boiled over most parts of the state, prompting Devendra Fadnavis to announce a conditional Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver. However, the agitating farmers complain that the loan waiver scheme has not been implemented properly.