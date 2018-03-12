Rahul Gandhi on Mumbai farmers’ protest: ‘I appeal to PM Modi, CM Fadnavis to accept demands’

The mammoth farmers march to Mumbai is a “stunning example of people’s power”, Gandhi said on Twitter. (PTI)

Maharashtra farmers’ protest: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to “shun their ego” and accept demands raised by protesting farmers in Mumbai. “The mammoth #FarmersMarchToMumbai is a stunning example of people’s power. The Congress party stands with the Farmers & Tribals marching to protest against the Central & State Govts. apathy, (sic)” Gandhi said. “I appeal to PM Modi and the CM to not stand on ego and to accept their just demands,” he added.

Thousands of farmers have marched from Nashik to Mumbai to draw the administration’s attention towards their problems. Earlier today, CM Fadnavis issued a statement in state Assembly and said his government was “sensitive and positive” towards the demands of farmers and tribals.

Thousands of farmers reached South Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, turning the ground into a sea of red. PTI reports that the farmers, carrying red flags, converged at the ground after walking around 180 km from neighbouring Nashik district over the last six days. Farmers are planning to surround Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to press for their demands. The primary demands of these farmers include an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers. All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), a Left-affiliated institution, is spearheading the protest. BJP’s ally in the state assembly, Shiv Sena, has also lent its support to the farmers’ stir.

On the other hand, Mumbai police have made adequate arrangements to maintain law and order situation. The farmers, as many as 35,000 in numbers, may be joined by some other by this evening. Deven Bharti, the joint-commissioner of police (crime), told PTI that some more farmers are expected to join the march from neighbouring districts.

He added that police personnel are on their toes and prepared enough to maintain law and order. He further said the march has came all the way peacefully to Mumbai. In a remarkable act, the farmers walked throughout the night and reached the Azad Maidan in the early hours of the day so that students appearing for their board exams were not affected