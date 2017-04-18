Maharashtra fake call centre scam: Mastermind Sagar Thakkar looted Americans of as much as Rs 1.5 cr per month

Maharashtra fake call centre scam: The court extended Sagar Thakkar’s remand by three days. (Source: IE)

Thane police have revealed that the fake call centres operating out of the Mira Road-Bhayander stretch made Rs 1.5 crore per month in the nearly nine months of their operations, all from US citizens. In the remand report seeking further custody of Sagar Thakkar, the alleged mastermind of the scam, the cops quoted the figure saying these call centres made around Rs 14 crore in iTunes cards, through which payments were made by the victims from the US, reports The Indian Express.

According to the officer linked to the investigation in the case, the call centres were looting from the US citizens by claiming to be calling from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). As per the calculations based on the 16-digit iTunes card numbers that the cops found with the accused, the total money earned was Rs 14 crore from around February 2016 till October 2016, when the raids were conducted said the officer. He added that the Rs 1.5 crore that was collected did not go entirely to Thakkar, but would be divided among those at the top giving the largest share to Thakkar.

You may also like to watch:

As of now, the police have found that Thakkar used 12 Gujarat-based firms to route the money that he had earned from the fake call centres and a team was already in Gujarat to get details on these firms. The officer told Judicial Magistrate First Class A B Katte that they would need Thakkar’s custody to cross-verify the information the team would get about these firms. The court extended Thakkar’s remand by three days. The cops have also suspected Thakkar using the fraudulently earned money to purchase a bungalow in Ahmedabad and two vehicles among others.

In the IRS scam, people employed with fake call centres call up US citizens, they claim to be from the IRS and threaten them to make payments.