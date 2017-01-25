Maharashtra Congress slams Vinay Katiyar for remarks against Priyanka Gandhi

Vinay Katiyar (IE)

The women’s cell of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) today condemned BJP leader Vinay Katiyar’s comments against Priyanka Gandhi, saying it exposed the “pervert mindset” of the saffron party.

In a statement, Charulata Tokas, president of the women’s cell of the state Congress, claimed that BJP is unnerved by reports of Priyanka Gandhi campaigning in UP elections.

The comment also shows how BJP views women in general. “We condemn Katiyar’s remarks,” she said.

Katiyar today said that he did not think Priyanka was a star campaigner as there were other campaigners “more beautiful than her”. Katiyar, when asked about Priyanka being named as a star campaigner by Congress for the UP polls, said, “It doesn’t matter…there are girls and women, who are more beautiful than her (Priyanka) and are also star campaigners.” “Some of them are artists and heroines…they are more beautiful than her,” Katiyar said.