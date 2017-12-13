Devendra Fadnavis’s wife trolled for attending Christmas charity event, Amruta Fadnavis hits back with this mind blowing reply

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis has become the latest victim of social media trolling. She was trolled for attending a Christmas charity event in Mumbai on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis has become the latest victim of social media trolling. She was trolled for attending a Christmas charity event in Mumbai on Monday. She posted a photograph from the event on Twitter which did not go down with some Twitterati who started slamming her. She was even accused of promoting a charity linked to Christmas, while others accused her of “spreading Christianity”. “launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM – to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with others,” she tweeted Monday. After receiving hate-comments, she hit back with a curt reply. “I’m a proud Hindu & like many, I celebrate every festival in my country & that is an individual choice.. We represent the true spirit of our country . and that doesn’t dilute our love towards our country , religion & humanity. In my capacity as a Proud Hindu Citizen, I will always try to unite & bring in harmony wherever I can. But just wish to remind you that empathetic journalists & journalism should not ignite the fire of religious differences .Ican’t stop a serene action bcoz of some wrong deeds!” Amruta Twitted.

Amruta is known for her active involvement on social causes. “I did change after my husband became Chief Minister. The change was for positive. I was social but not to this extent. I accepted the change passionately,” Amruta, who has vigorously started pursuing social causes like village development, according to reports “It would have been injustice to me if I had to change the way of living just because my husband is Chief Minister. I would continue to pursue my aspirations,” she said.

Take a look at Amruta Fadnavis Twitter post

Love , sharing & empathy have no religion – let’s accept all positivity around us & stay away from negative thoughts & demotivating energies ! — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

Amruta has adopted two villages and is also an adviser to different NGOs working for the causes that she believes in. She said she aims to make the two villages as ‘model villages’ and see that the new generation of rural women change, in terms of their attitude and approach due to digitalisation, TV and social media. Asked about the ‘confidence walk’ (fashion show) of acid attack survivors organised by her last week, she said these women have a huge desire to live a normal life. She said that she has been seeking support from the corporates to help them lead a normal life. “I thought a comprehensive programme was a good idea. We contacted corporates which understood the need for these people to get a normal life. The employable acid attack survivors will be getting jobs where they can work for few hours and get paid,” she said. The issue of their treatment free of cost or at a lesser cost is also being worked out in private hospitals, she said.