Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ strong message: No one with corruption charges will be spared

Devendra Fadnavis after taking over the reins of the government in 2014 promised a corruption-free administration. If one has to retrospect on the Maharashtra government’s work in the last three years, one would suggest that the image may have been tainted. According to an interview given to The Indian Express, the Chief Minister opens up about the allegations of corruption against ministers to the coalition effect.

Devendra Fadnavis clarified that in the last three years none of the ministers in his cabinet has been accused of corruption and if need of the hour arises, the Chief Minister will not spare a moment to axe the minister from the cabinet. Fadnavis brushed aside allegations of serial scams by Housing Minister Prakash Mehta suggesting that the decision of formalising the SRA project in Tardeo was aborted way before the allegations came into being. Fadnavis stressed that all the charges levelled against Mehta are factually incorrect an investigation has been ordered and the report was awaited. He also said that no funds were mobilised in the housing project and thus all the allegations slapped by the opposition is baseless and none of them are proved, according to The Indian Express.

Fadnavis further added that performance of the ministers are being monitored and cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place. During the Express interview, he hinted that some of the ministers of the cabinet based on their performance might be dropped and leaders who have shown potential can be inducted. Fadnavis stated that ministers failing to deliver will not be spared as the government looks towards making the administration corruption free. He also said that all the charges are being probed and not a single minister will be spared from corruption charges but stressed that as the chargesheets run into several thousand pages the process will take time.