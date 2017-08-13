Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lays foundation stone of IUIH Medicity

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Image: Reuters)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today laid the foundation stone of the first ‘Indo UK Institute of Health Medicity’ (IUIH) here. The IUIH programme was included as a commercial announcement in the joint statement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK in November 2015. It included proposal to set up 11 new Indo UK Institutes for Health in India accompanied by strategic clinical and training partnerships with UK’s National Health Service (NHS) organisations, universities and private sector companies. Fadnavis said it is historical moment that such a reputed and huge medicity initiative is rolling out from Nagpur. “Globally, the cost of healthcare is going up, however, advanced medical treatment will be available at 50 per cent less price here and it will boost medical tourism in Maharashtra,” said Fadnavis on the occasion.

He said we were working for the early launch of this project for last six-months and assured of support and help in necessary clearances for the project. The IUIH programme led by Dr Ajay Rajan Gupta, Group MD and CEO, aims to deliver this vision by developing IUIH Medicities and IUIH Clinics across India. Each medicity will include a 1,000 bed hospital in close partnership with one of the UK’s leading NHS hospitals.

“IUIH is launching its first medicity from Nagpur and it’s first of its venture anywhere in the world starting from India. It has a vision to provide integrated healthcare across India by partnering with global leaders in research, education, technology, manufacturing and healthcare delivery. “The first medicity is being developed in association with King’s College Hospital, London, with an investment outlay of Rs 1,600 crore,” said Group MD and CEO Ajay Rajan Gupta. Medicity in Nagpur will have all modern medical facilities with a campus having hotel, retail, commercial and residential facilities, he said.

In the first a 250-bed hospital will be completed in next three years and the entire project is expected to be completed in next 7-8 years, said Gupta. Out of 11 medicities the next will be launched at Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) on August 16 and then at Hyderabad on August 18. Jane Grady, Deputy Director, Trade, Economics and Prosperity, British High Commission, said “The NHS is considered to be the best integrated healthcare system in the world. Through IUIH we are excited to bring to India the UK’s expertise in training, innovation and clinical delivery that make the NHS one of the world’s best healthcare system.”