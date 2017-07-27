Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates Nitish Kumar, says dawn of a new era in Bihar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Source: IE)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today congratulated Nitish Kumar on being sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar, saying a new era has dawned in the north Indian state. Kumar unexpectedly resigned yesterday, but hours later joined hands with the BJP to reclaim the government in a stunning political manoeuvre that relegated his alliance partner RJD to the opposition. “By resigning over the issue of corruption, Nitish Kumar gave a message that there won’t be any compromise over the issue of corruption,” Fadnavis told reporters outside the Vidhan Bhawan, where the monsoon session of the state Legislature is underway.

“Our party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded (to him) and as a result, an NDA government under Nitish Kumar’s leadership was sworn in Bihar today,” he said. “While resigning, Nitish Kumar displayed his honesty,” Fadnavis said. “A new era has dawned in Bihar. I congratulate Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi, the new deputy CM,” he further said.

Kumar had quit the CM’s post last night after a fallout with the alliance partner RJD over corruption charges against Lalu Yadav and some of his family members, including son Tejashwi, who was the deputy CM in the previous dispensation. He was sworn-in as the chief minister of the state alongside senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who will be his deputy in the new government, at the Raj Bhawan in Patna today.