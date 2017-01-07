Maharashtra CM Decendra Fadnavis unveils ‘Make In India’ statues

In this statue by Sandu Tridhatu Group at Deonar junction,hands indicate labour,India shining on the world map & robust Make in India lion, tweets Maharashtra CM.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has today unveiled a couple of ‘Make In India’ statues on the Estern Freeway highway in Mumbai. The ceremony was unique in its own way, using technology and social media media in a different way. At the Deonar junction of the state capital, Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a statue in which hands indicated labour, sign of India’s growth on the world map and robus ‘Make in India’ lion at the top. He also unveiled statue of a note visionary D K Sandu, who played an important role to not onle make low cost medicines, but alos ensured it reached reach masses.

In a unique ceremony,using technology & social media differently, unveiling from @Twitter , @makeinindia statue on eastern freeway #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SbLYldmZYL — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2017

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid foundation for Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in Arabian sea, which has got the worldwide fame even before the commencement of its construction. The memorial is designed to be taller than the iconic ‘Statue of Liberty’. “I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to perform the Bhoomipujan of Shiv Smarak,” the PM had said.

Also unveiled a statue of a visionary who played imp role to make low cost medicine reach masses Shri D K Sandu statue at DK Sandu Chowk. pic.twitter.com/vK3xwuUyl5 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2017

During his speech, the prime minister also said that Shivaji was a multifaceted personality and so many aspects of his personality inspire the people of the country. He also added that Shivaji’s courage was known but there are so many more aspects of Shivaji Maharaj the people of the country must know about.