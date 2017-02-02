Maharashtra civic elections: Candidates’ expenditure limit hiked by up to Rs 10 lakh

Maharashtra civic elections: Ahead of polls, the State Election Commission (SEC) revised candidates’ election expenditure limit for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and corporations of A class cities from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. (PTI)

Maharashtra civic elections: Ahead of polls, the State Election Commission (SEC) revised candidates’ election expenditure limit for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and corporations of A class cities from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, on Wednesday. As per reports by Indian Express, the poll panel increased the spending limit of candidates for polls that involve 151 seats or more and fixed it at Rs 10 lakh. Besides the BMC, this would also include Pune civic body.

Meanwhile, civic bodies with 116 to 150 seats, such as Thane, Nagpur and Nashik, will have an expenditure limit of Rs 8 lakh. An expenditure cap of Rs 7 lakh for those municipal corporations who are with 86 to 115 seats and those having 85 or less seats will have an expenditure cap of Rs 5 lakh. Expense limit for zilla parishad (ZP) polls were revised by SEC to Rs 6 lakh for ZPs with 71 to 75 wards, Rs 5 lakh for ZPs with 61-70 wards and Rs 4 lakh for ZPs with 50-60 wards.

The expenditure limit was last revised in 2012. At that time also the limits were increased, but by four times! The limits in 2012, rose from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai, while while it was raised from Rs 1 lakh to 4 lakh for Thane and Pune municipal corporations, etc.

The poll panel had been considering revising the election expenses of candidates for the past two weeks which was finally announced on Wednesday.

The officials of the SEC said that the decision to revise the expense limit was taken keeping in mind crucial factors such as geographical aspects along with population of the cities and districts.

He further said that the political parties and their candidates are often accused of crossing the approved expenditure limit set by the election commission and this revised limits would address this issue. He also added that it will ensure candidates follow the rules and will also prevent them from showing false expenses to avoid action.