Maharashtra BMC LIFT: Now buildings can have lifts upto terrace

(Source: PTI)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation today decided to allow builders and housing societies to install lifts up to the terrace of a building. “Presently, due to an ambiguity in the Development Control Rules (DCR), builders used to install lifts only upto the top floor. But today civic chief (commissioner Ajoy Mehta) gave his consent to erect lift shaft upto the terrace,” a senior official said. “This will be applicable to all old and new buildings and is permissible free of FSI. If the builder or society wants an existing building to avail this, it only needs to inform the building proposal department,” the official said. Activists have lauded this move which will especially benefit senior citizens, many of whom find it tough to access the terrace if there is no lift. Chief engineer of the Development Plan Department, Sanjay Darade, said, “In view of growing demand from people, the need for additional recreational area for residents, and to ensure optimum use of terrace, this decision has been taken by the Municipal Commissioner.”

Advocate Dharmin Sampat, treasurer of Co-operative Societies Residents Users and Welfare Association, said, “Builders will have to give lift access upto the terrace now. When purchasing a flat, the buyer not only pays for the flat but also for the undivided right, title and interest in the common space of the society. Our association welcomes this move of the Municipal Commissioner.”