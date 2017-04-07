Maharashtra: BJP MLA Narendra Mehta grabs eye-balls with Lamborghini drive; sparks outrage

It was a moment of surprise and stares when a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mira, Narendra Mehta, drove in a luxurious yellow Lamborghini car to the Maharashta Vidhan Sabha premisis. (Source: IE)

It was a moment of surprise and stares when a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mira, Narendra Mehta, drove in a luxurious yellow Lamborghini car to the Maharashta Vidhan Sabha premisis on Thursday afternoon. Mehta is the same MLA who had gifted the expensive car, worth 5 crore, to his wife last year. The MLA and his wife were in the news as she rammed the car into an autorickshaw after losing control.

The BJP MLA is a famous real estate businessman from Mira Bhayander area and has also been Mayor of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation. Mehta, on April 6, drove his luxury car to Vidhan Bhawan at Nariman Point, but after noticing the media presence he left the spot immediately. Despite his immediate departure the news started making headlines. Several opposition leaders started questioning him driving the luxury car to the Vidhan Bhawan. In a report published by India Today website, National Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad slammed Mehta for this unwanted move. He said, “Everyone knows that Mehta is a leading businessman. We are not against anyone owning a luxury car or any luxury assets. But at a time when the legislature is in session and discussing issues of the common people such show of flamboyance is unwarranted.”

You might also want to see this:

However, the MLA remained silent and unavailable for comment. Last year, soon after the controversy irked, Mehta had defended his decision to have a luxury car. Mehta is also involved in various health care andeducation projects in the financial capital of India. Started his political career in 1997, the MLA was elected to the state assembly in 2014 and was also the district present of the BJP till 2014.

This is not for the first time that an MLA has been in the news for such incident. Last year, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s youngest son Prateek Yadav was also criticised for driving a blue Lamborghini around the streets of Lucknow as it was said that the car has been purchased with common man’s money. However, the Yadav family defended the incident saying that Prateek is a businessman and has purchased the car with his own money.