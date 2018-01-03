Maharashtra Bandh traffic report: From road to rail, protesters generate big jams across Mumbai

Mumbai bandh: Earlier today, the ‘Rasta Roko’ protest was held in Andheri on the Western Express Highway.

Maharashtra bandh. The ruckus created by the agitated protesters reached tumultuous heights on Wednesday as there was chaka jam in many places causing inconvenience to travelers. Traffic on multiple routes in major areas of Mumbai actually came to a standstill. The agitators are protesting against the Bhima-Koregaon violence that happened on January 1 which killed one person. On Tuesday, protestors disrupted suburbs and local train services on the Harbour Line. And the ‘rasta roko’ protests are continuing to choke the city with traffic snarls at major pain points of the city.

The protesters blocked roads in several areas of Mumbai, forced shops to shut down. Earlier today, bus services towards Pune’s Baramati and Satara were suspended. Mumbai Police tweeted that the traffic from Haji Ali junction has been diverted through Mahalaxmi/Senapati Bapat Marg temporarily due to congestion at Mela junction. Earlier today, with the protests in place, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory stating: “Don’t believe or spread rumours, continue with your routine activities. Police administration is geared up to deal with any untoward situation”. Mumbai Police have been extremely active on Twitter keeping update on all traffic related.

Earlier today, the ‘Rasta Roko’ protest was held in Andheri on the Western Express Highway which has been cleared by the Mumbai Police. Keeping in mind the protests services of AC local trains have been suspended for the day. Other suburban services are being run amid intermittent protests at Elphinstone Road, Goregaon, Dadar, Malad. However, it should be noted that there has been no cancellation of Long Distance trains from Mumbai.

Around 2 pm today, Protestors have stopped a train on the local line, towards Churchgate, at Goregaon. All efforts are being made to evacuate them from the tracks. Many Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and cars were vandalized by protesters across the city.

On the issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that judicial inquiry has been ordered into the violence. Train services were disrupted at Ghatkopar station today morning too. Train services on Central Railway’s mainline towards CSMT were affected, in turn delaying thousands of office-goers. Commuters at several stretches of the suburban network were seen walking along the tracks due to trains being stalled.

Officials said that local trains running towards CSMT were halted at several stations because of the protestors squatting on the tracks. With the statewide protests, the Mumbai Dabbawala association on Tuesday decided not to run its delivery service. It was confirmed by the Association head, Subhash Talekar said means of transportation difficult for delivery of tiffins on time during bandh.

After the much hullabaloo and protests across Maharashtra, activist, and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar withdraws Maharashtra bandh his call.