Maharashtra Bandh: Stone-pelting, road blockades in Nagpur

Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodhke told PTI that two incidents of stone pelting were reported in the city.

Tension prevailed in the city with schools and markets remaining closed today amid the Maharashtra Bandh call given by Dalit leaders to protest the violence over the bicentennial celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. Several markets and most schools in the city remained closed with protest marches taken out in many sensitive areas. Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodhke told PTI that two incidents of stone pelting were reported in the city. A man got injured in stone pelting in New Kamptee area, he said.

Protesters blocked a road in Hingna area while tyres were set on fire on roads at some places, he said, adding that tight security arrangements have been made across the city. Two companies of the State Reserve Police Force and 250 home guards have been pressed into service. Police have appealed organisers of protest marches not to block roads, and hand over their memorandums of demands to police stations in the area, Bodhke said.