Maharashtra Bandh Live Updates: Bhima Koregaon violence grips Mumbai, Pune, CM Devendra Fadnavis appeals for calm

Maharashtra Bandh Live Updates: Maharashtra is witnessing a complete shut down on Wednesday after violent protests erupted in several parts of Mumbai and Pune. Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for Maharashtra bandh today to protest the state government’s “failure” to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district. Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindutva organisations broke out during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district on Monday, according to reports. It has been learnt that the violence had left a man dead and several people injured on Monday. Several towns and cities across Maharashtra were reportedly on the edge today as Dalits are protesting against Monday’s violence in Pune spilled over to capital Mumbai, with the agitators damaging buses and disrupting road and rail traffic, officials said.

Track Live Updates on Maharashtra Bandh here:

8: 12 am: On Tuesday, Maharashtra witnessed traffic jam in Mumbai’s Deonar area due to protests post.

8: 11 am: Visuals from Chembur of shutdown, take a look:

8: 09 am: Activist and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar gave a call for Maharashtra bandh today.

8: 07 am: Won’t run school buses in Mumbai today, can’t risk students’ safety and security. Will take a second decision at 11 AM if we can run them in the second half, depending on the situation: Anil Garg, School Bus Owners’ Association

8: 04 am: Anil Garg, president of SBOA, told PTI, “For security reasons, we have decided not to ply our buses in the first shift tomorrow. If the situation remains peaceful, we will run the buses in the second shift” Garg said on Tuesday.

8: 02 am: School students may be inconvenienced as school buses will stay off the roads in Mumbai in view of the Maharashtra bandh called by Dalit outfits. The School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA) said it would not operate its fleet of 40,000 buses today.

7: 58 am: The violence reportedly came in the wake of the death of a 30-year-old Maratha youth and injuries to several persons in clashes that broke out in villages around Bhima Koregaon near Pune on the 200th anniversary of the battle between British forces, including Mahar troops, and the Peshwa army.

7: 53 am: Angry Dalits hit the streets in Mumbai, Pune and at least nine districts across Maharashtra Tuesday alleging they were targeted in clashes that broke out the previous day.

7: 49 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has alleged political conspiracy behind the Bhima-Koregaon violence and the subsequent tension that spread to other parts of Maharashtra. “Today, there is work underway to divide our state on caste lines, and all of it is a political conspiracy,” Raut told ANI and added that leaders in the past had never let the state be divided on caste lines.

7: 46 am: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday condemned the ongoing caste violence in Pune, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.”The recent incidents at Koregaon, Pune and various other places in Maharashtra are very sad and painful. RSS strongly condemns such violence and feels it is despicable,” a statement by RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh Dr. Manmohan Vaidya read.

7: 42 am: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Bombay High Court into the Pune violence, and appealed for calm. He said it needed to be ascertained if there was a conspiracy behind Monday’s violence.

7: 30 am: An event led by Dalits to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa’s army, turned violent on Monday afternoon when a clash broke out, leaving at least one person dead. Following the clash, there were calls for Mumbai Bandh.