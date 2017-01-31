Maharashtra: 9 workers die inhaling poisonous gas at factory in Latur

In a shocking incident, nine workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Maharashtra’s Latur district. (ANI)

In a shocking incident, nine workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Maharashtra’s Latur district. Some workers fell unconscious while cleaning a tank at Kirti Oil Mills at Latur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation), fire department officials said. The incident took place last night. A few others climbed down into the tank to check on them but did not come out. They died after inhaling poisonous gas, the officials said. A probe in the matter has been started.

This came a month after Six people were choked to death following a major fire broke out at a bakery shop in Pune’s Kondhwa area. Shocking news had emerged that the only exit of the bakery was locked from outside. The victims, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh, used to sleep on the loft inside the bakery shop, ‘Bakes and Cakes’, which is owned by three partners. “We received a call at around 4.45 AM today and immediately fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

As we reached the spot, we saw smoke emanating from the shutter of the shop, which was locked from outside,” a fire brigade official had said. While efforts were on to break the shutter, the bakery shop owner came to the spot and opened it.