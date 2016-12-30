Mahajan brothers cover 6,000km, complete world’s toughest cycle race; promote idea of prosperous India

The 6,000-kilometer journey which spanned across Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi saw the brothers promoting the very idea of following rules for a prosperous India. (Facebook)

Braving all odds, Dr. Hitendra Mahajan and Dr. Mahendra Mahajan, brothers from Nasik, created history recently by covering a distance of at least 6,000 kilometres in just 10 days and 20 hours.

The brothers, who started their journey from the Gateway of India on 18th December 2016, completed their trip yesterday.

The 6,000-kilometer journey which spanned across Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi saw the brothers promoting the very idea of following rules for a prosperous India.

“This cycle ride is dedicated to the nation. If everyone follows their duty, then, I think, that our country will be unstoppable,” Dr. Hitendra said.

“Our theme was following the rules, India will rule,” he added.

The race started from Mumbai to Chennai via Bangalore and moved on from Chennai to Kolkata, Kolkata to New Delhi and finally from New Delhi back to Mumbai.

Other major cities came in their route were Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Pune, Surat, Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam.