Mahagun Moderne society in Noida Sector 78 attacked by angry mob after maid beaten up; DSC road blocked for some time

The residents of Mahagun Moderne society in Noida Sector 78 were shocked to see that their society had been attacked by some locals who pelted it with stones and some villagers even entered the society premises with rods. According to a report in Hindustan Times, residents of Mahagun Moderne society woke up to a riot-like situation on Wednesday morning. A mob that was a few hundred strong gheraoed the premises and started pelting stones and the attackers were mostly domestic helps and neighbours of a maid. Reportedly, it has been alleged that this maid was beaten up by one of the residents of Mahagun Moderne society of Noida Sector 78.

At 7 AM on Wednesday, a mob gathered outside the main gate of the society and tried to breach security, the report said. Some attackers even entered the society with rods, says the report. According to one of the residents, the maid was caught stealing from one of the flats and was handed over to police and this enraged the villagers, HT report claimed.

Due to this, Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road at Barola was also blocked and halted traffic towards Noida Phase 2 Industrial Area.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that people protested outside the after reports of a maid being kept captive in a house inside emerged.