Mahagun Moderne society in Noida attacked: Keep Bangladeshis out chorus emerges

The posh Mahagun Moderne society in Noida Sector 78 was attacked by a mob yesterday morning after a maid was allegedly beaten up by residents of one of the flats. Following the clashes, chorus of banning entry of all alleged Bangladeshi workers in societies, terror of alleged Bangladeshis in Noida have emerged, as per Indian Express report. Notably, the attackers were mostly domestic helps and neighbours of a maid. Most of them live in a nearby settlement of the society. The settlement has been called as Bangladeshi Colony by residents of RWAs in Sector 78. The colony has a number of shanties without toilets. The residents are mostly from Cooch Behar in north Bengal.

One person in a WhatsApp group of residents in the area suggested that as a protocol, all RWAs should ban entry of all Bangladeshi workers in societies with immediate effect. He said that workers were encashing their need and thinking it to be residents’ weakness.

An umbrella body of resident welfare associations in Noida and Greater Noida, NEFOMA, had issued a statement about the alleged terror of Bangladeshis in Noida. It too had suggested similar preventive measures before hiring Bangladeshi workers.

The problem started when one Zohra Bibi, who worked as domestic maid at one of the flats in society, didn’t return home on Tuesday night. She lives in the nearby settlement. Following this, a mob of 100-150 people gathering at the society’s gate, pelting stones and forcing their way inside. It has been learned that Zohra’s family, for instance, moved to Noida when she was 14. She told Indian Express that she had always considered Noida as her home, as much as Bengal. She also said that they have never thought themselves as anything but Indians, which is why allegations that they are Bangladeshi hurt them so much.

SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar Love Kumar also rejected allegations that Zohra is an illegal immigrant. “There are two versions of events and the matter is being investigated. But claims that she is an illegal Bangladeshi migrant are completely false. She has all necessary documents,” Kumar was quoted as saying by IE. Officers added that they are scouring through the CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events.